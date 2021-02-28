Cristiano Ronaldo was a joy to watch at Manchester United.

It was during his time in English football that the Portuguese superstar was at his most exciting, a lightning-quick winger determined to end the career of every full-back in the Premier League.

Ronaldo didn't score goals quite as frequently as he did throughout his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, but he was more of an entertainer at United rather than simply a machine programmed to break goalscoring records every other week.

Fans up and down England were regularly treated to incredible displays of skill by Ronaldo, with one of his most famous examples coming at Stamford Bridge.

But it wasn't during the game itself when the now five-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered his moment of magic.

It instead came during the warm-up and the skill in question from Ronaldo was produced in response to taunts from Chelsea supporters in the stands.

The United man had first attempted a skill move near the corner flag and failed to complete it, which as expected, went down rather well among the home crowd.

But Ronaldo was always going to have the last laugh and after collecting the ball, the global icon performed one of the cockiest moves ever.

The image of Ronaldo facing the camera with the ball between his knees really is iconic and you can check out footage of the incident below.

Video

Imagine the scenes in west London had Ronaldo failed for a second time...

The Portuguese certainly enjoyed his warm-up that day, but he rarely found the going easy against Chelsea while at United.

In fact, Ronaldo won just three of his 10 Premier League games against the Blues, scoring only two goals in that time, per Transfermarkt.

He's never rippled the back of the net at Stamford Bridge either, which is quite remarkable for a player of his ilk.

Ronaldo did score in the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea, though, a strike that will forever make up for his struggles on the domestic scene against United's bitter London rivals.

