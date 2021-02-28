On Sunday morning, Liverpool fans awoke to reports that the club are lining up Steven Gerrard to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds' hierarchy are said to be having "increasing doubts" over Klopp's long-term future, as it's thought he will likely takeover from Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.

Finding a successor to one of Liverpool's greatest ever managers won't be easy, but Gerrard certainly fits the bill.

The club icon is on the verge of leading Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2010/11 and the Glasgow-based side have also qualified for the last-16 of the 2020/21 Europa League.

Gerrard is clearly a very talented manager and were he to return to his boyhood club in due course, it would be a new chapter in one of the most defining stories in Liverpool's illustrious history.

The 40-year-old's playing career with the Reds is the stuff of legend, from single-handedly winning finals to scoring stunners in big games.

He delivered countless memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt and one fan has compiled the very best of them into one brilliant video.

The footage is titled 'Steven Gerrard - The Story' and if you're a fan of the Merseyside giants, this is an absolute must-see.

Video

"One of the greatest videos I’ve seen in such a long time," a Liverpool fan responded on Twitter, while another added: "No other Liverpool player will EVER come close."

From humble beginnings to both a global superstar and a Liverpool legend, what a story it's been so far.

It's not normal for a compilation as good as the one above to be created about just one footballer, but that's how special Gerrard was.

The only thing missing from Gerrard's career was a Premier League winner medal, however, his almost superhuman efforts on the pitch were rewarded with numerous other trophies.

He won three League Cups, two FA Cups, the Champions League and the UEFA Cup during his 18-year playing career.

Gerrard also won a plethora of individual accolades. In 2005/06, he received the PFA Players' Player of the Year award and he was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on eight separate occasions.

We may never see a player quite like Stevie G again.

News Now - Sport News