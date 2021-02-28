Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez recorded the 55th victory of his professional boxing career on Saturday evening.

The Mexican superstar dismantled challenger Avni Yildirim with ease at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, scoring victory by way of knockout in the third round.

"I wanted to have a great fight and I did what I had to do," Canelo said after the fight, per BBC.

"I needed a knockout and that's what I did. It doesn't matter if they're taller, if they've got more reach, or they've got a good trainer. I came to do my job, I came here to win."

Canelo's next fight will see him finally come face-to-face with Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th and it's a fight that has all the ingredients to be an epic encounter.

"You have to dare to be great and you are not going to be a great if you don't beat the greats," Saunders said after the fight was officially announced.

"I believe I am the only one with the footwork, knowhow, skillset, mindset and brain to unlock that door in Canelo."

One man Saunders should look to emulate on fight night is the great Floyd Mayweather, the only man to defeat Canelo in the four-cornered ring.

In the aftermath of the Mexican's victory over Yildirim, a video of 'The Money Man' schooling Canelo during their bout back in 2013 has gone viral on Twitter.

It really was an incredible performance by a 36-year-old Mayweather at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Video

One Twitter user responded to the footage: "Mayweather picked Canelo apart. It’s weird seeing Canelo getting boxed on like that."

Another added: "Canelo is a great fighter. Never forget what Floyd Mayweather did to him."

Canelo may have been in the early stages of his career, but he was still a world-class fighter in 2013 and Mayweather dominated him, evading punches for fun and landing clean ones of his own.

