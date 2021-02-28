Leicester City's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League took a significant blow on Sunday afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' side hosted Arsenal at the King Power Stadium and the visitors emerged with a deserved 3-1 victory.

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester the lead in just the sixth minute of the game, the Belgian midfielder firing low and hard past Bernd Leno after some suspect defending from Pablo Mari.

Many predicted the Foxes would go forward and take the game by the scruff of the neck after scoring first, but Arsenal responded brilliantly and dominated proceedings.

Willian was one of the main men behind the Gunners' comeback, the Brazilian winger assisting David Luiz's equalising goal with a well-taken free-kick.

Willian's first assist

The former Chelsea man then continued to trouble the Leicester defence, before delivering his second assist of the game just after the half-time break.

Arsenal broke forward on the counter through Nicolas Pepe and after a smart pass by January signing Martin Odegaard, Willian produced probably the finest moment of his short career with the Gunners so far.

With Leicester bodies surrounding him, Willian chipped the ball over the on-rushing Kasper Schmeichel and into the path of Pepe, who tapped into an empty net from a matter of yards.

The Brazilian has still got some magic left in those boots of his.

Willian's second assist

The guy has still got it and he was named as BT Sport's Man of the Match for his overall display.

If Willian can continue to perform like he did against Leicester for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, Arsenal will benefit hugely as a team.

The game at the King Power on Sunday was sadly marred by what appeared to be a serious knee injury sustained by Leicester's Harvey Barnes in the second half.

We hope the 23-year-old makes a speedy recovery.

