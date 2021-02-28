Willian reminded the world on Sunday that he's still a very good footballer.

The Brazilian has deservedly been criticised for his start to life at Arsenal, but he showed against Leicester that he could yet be a smart acquisition by the Gunners.

After grabbing an assist in the 3-2 win against Benfica in midweek, the 32-year-old added two more to his tally versus Brendan Rodgers' side at the King Power Stadium.

Willian assisted David Luiz's equaliser with an accurate free-kick, before teeing up Nicolas Pepe in the second half to make it 3-1 to Arsenal.

It was a top performance by the former Chelsea man and in the second half, he well and truly embarrassed a Leicester defender.

With a shoulder feint and a quick flick, Willian had the man trying to nab the ball off of him doing a roly poly on the ground and you can check out footage of the incident below.

Video

Another Arsenal fan posted the footage of Willian's skill and aptly commented: "This can’t be the same Willian we’ve seen all season. He’s now dropping players..."

The Brazilian does appear to be back playing with the swagger that made him one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Prior to Sunday's game against Leicester, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Willian following his encouraging cameo against Benfica.

"He is a player who we all like," he said, per Sky Sports. "His team-mates like him and we were expecting many more things from him since he joined but for many different reasons he hasn't found his best performances.

"But hopefully Thursday's performance is going to give him the platform and belief that he is a really important player - he is a player I really like and I did a lot to bring him in and hopefully he can still give us more.

"I was really pleased with Willian on Thursday and he totally deserves some credit because of the way he trains every day and he is trying.

"In games now you can see that he is starting to produce what we think he can do for the team so everyone has to step up and create big moments in games because the front players in the end have to be the ones that decide the game for us."

Well, he certainly repaid the manager's faith against Leicester and Willian could be like a new signing for Arsenal going into the championship rounds of the season.

