Gareth Bale is back.

After a disappointing start to life following his return to Tottenham Hotspur, the Welsh superstar has finally rediscovered the form he showed prior to leaving for Real Madrid in 2013.

Bale was unplayable during Spurs' 4-0 win against Burnley on Sunday, scoring two brilliant goals and contributing an assist.

His first goal of the day came in just the second minute. The 31-year-old responded quickly to a pass into the box from Heung-min Son and stroked the ball past Nick Pope.

The defending from Burnley was lacklustre, but Bale was the man on his toes and he benefitted greatly from his predatory instincts.

Bale's first goal

Thirteen minutes later, the Welshman turned provider.

Harry Kane received a brilliant pass from Bale and then rifled the ball past Pope to finish off a stunning counterattack by Mourinho's side.

Bale's assist

In the second half, Bale netted his second of the day and it really was a goal reminiscent of his younger days at Spurs.

The Welshman cut in from the right-hand side and whipped the ball into the net with his famous left peg.

When he's playing like this, Bale is simply unstoppable.

Bale's second goal

What. A. Goal.

The Burnley defenders knew exactly what he was going to do, but they just couldn't do anything to prevent Bale from firing home Tottenham's fourth goal in style.

In Bale, Son and Kane, Mourinho now possesses one of the best front threes in world football and if they all remain fit, Spurs could enjoy a very successful end to the 2020/21 season.

The north London side have a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City coming up in April and they're also in the last-16 of the Europa League.

With Bale back to his best, Spurs stand a very good chance of ending their trophy drought and who knows, they could even be sitting in the top four come May.

