Tottenham produced a superb display as they dismantled Burnley 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Bale found the back of the net in the first minute and Spurs never looked back from there.

Harry Kane, Bale and Lucas Moura would score further goals as Jose Mourinho's side cruised to all three points.

One man that wasn't complimentary of Spurs before the game was Roy Keane.

The Irishman was on punditry duty for Sky Sports and he was very critical of Mourinho's men.

But Jamie Redknapp, who was working pitch side, was not having any of Keane's comments bashing Spurs.

The two would go on to become embroiled in a heated back-and-forth that spanned three minutes.

At one point, presenter Dave Jones had to tell Redknapp to 'take a breath' as he was getting so animated.

It really was an incredible exchange and you can watch their argument in full below.

Redknapp is a very, very brave man. Fair play to sticking to his guns and giving some back to Keane.

He didn't back down and he raised some very good points.

Spurs went on to back up Redknapp as they won 4-0.

Tottenham have moved up to eighth at the time of writing, just six points away from the top four.

If they perform like they did against Burnley for the rest of the season, they will have a very good chance of ending the season in a Champions League spot.

