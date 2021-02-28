Chelsea welcomed Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the clash of the Premier League weekend.

The two sides had a lot riding on the game.

United were positioned in second at the start of the game and were looking for a victory to apply some sort of pressure to Man City are the top of the table.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were six points further back and knew three points would see them enter the top four.

The Blues have been in great form under Thomas Tuchel but they were fortunate not to give away a penalty in the 15th minute.

Marcus Rashford had a free-kick well saved by Edouard Mendy, who punched the ball towards the edge of the box.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was tussling with Mason Greenwood when the Chelsea man's hand made contact with the ball.

Play carried on but, when play stopped, Stuart Attwell went over to the pitch side monitor to have a look at the incident.

However, the referee believed that it was not a penalty.

Take a look at the incident below...

Hudson-Odoi can consider himself lucky there. His hand was in an unnatural position, meaning he could easily have been penalised.

The incident was discussed in the Sky Sports studio at half-time.

Graeme Souness did not think a penalty should have been given.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink believed that it should not have been a spot-kick, but he did concede that the youngster was 'lucky' and that he's 'seen them being given' this season.

While Roy Keane hinted that a penalty should have been given because he raised his hand.

There were no goals in the first half. Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury and was taken off at the break, with Reece James replacing him.

