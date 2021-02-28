Manchester United and Chelsea played out a relatively uneventful 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

It was goalless when the two sides met at Old Trafford back in October, and Sunday’s match provided little more in the way of entertainment.

United felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball inside the box during the first half.

Despite replays clearly showing that Hudson-Odoi had used his hand to control the ball, referee Stuart Attwell decided the incident did not warrant a penalty after reviewing it on the pitch-side monitor.

Hudson-Odoi then went close to breaking the deadlock minutes later, firing a volley wide.

Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between during the opening 45 minutes, aside from that Hudson-Odoi shot and an Olivier Giroud chance later in the half.

Hakim Ziyech was then denied a goal shortly after the restart by David de Gea, who produced a fine save to keep his clean sheet intact.

Arguably the highlight of the entire game came during the second half when Fred decided to take a shot from outside the box on his weaker right foot.

The Brazilian’s effort wasn’t far off target - but it amused his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Watch the clip here…

Solskjaer found it funny that Fred showed the audacity to take a shot on his right foot.

And that, sadly, was about as entertaining as it got in west London.

This is not a clash that will live long in the memory of football fans.

