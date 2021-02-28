The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday evening was very disappointing.

Both sides had so much riding on the game.

United wanted to try and close the gap to Man City at the top of the table, while Chelsea would have liked a win as they search for a spot in the top four.

But the two sides failed to produce as they drew 0-0.

United, however, might feel aggrieved about not getting the three points.

They had a penalty shout in the first half when the ball appeared to strike Callum Hudson-Odoi on the hand.

Nothing was given at the time. VAR instructed Stuart Attwell to have a look at the incident but he didn't deem the incident to be worthy of a penalty.

It was a truly controversial decision which ended up having huge implications on the game.

Luke Shaw made an incredible claim when asked to speak about the incident after the game.

The United left-back said: "At the time I saw a handball. I didn't know if it was Mason [Greenwood] or Callum [Hudson-Odoi].

"The ref even said to H [Harry Maguire] I heard him say: ‘If I say it’s a penalty it’s going to cause a lot of talk about it after.’ So, I don’t know what happened there."

Incredible. If Shaw is speaking the truth, that doesn't reflect well on Attwell at all.

He added: "H [Maguire] said that they [match officials] got told it was a pen by VAR so I'm not sure what's gone on. I don't understand why it's been stopped. If it's going to stop then you think it's going to be a pen because we had the ball and we were attacking."

Shaw's comments surely aren't the last we've heard of this.

