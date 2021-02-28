Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was furious after his Manchester United side were denied a penalty against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball during the first half but referee Stuart Attwell decided the contact did not warrant a penalty, much to the disbelief of Solskjaer and his players.

The game eventually ended 0-0 and Solskjaer expressed his thoughts during an animated post-match interview on Sky Sports.

The United boss aimed fire at Chelsea’s official website for an article published in the build-up to the game.

Sky Sports’ reporter Geoff Shreeves told Solskjaer: “Luke Shaw has already said to us, he heard [the referee] say to Harry Maguire: ‘I can’t give that. Too much controversy’.”

Solskjaer responded: “Exactly - but I didn’t say that, I don’t want to cause controversy. It’s not right, is it?

“It’s all these outside influences. Even the VAR talk here before the game on Harry. That’s cheeky, actually cheeky when they put that up on the website. That’s influencing referees.

“You can go back and look at the website.

“You can read it, what they’re saying about all the controversy about Harry Maguire. Putting pressure on the referee to give penalties - against us.

“Was it Frank [Lampard] that started it? There’s loads of talk about us getting penalties. Today we should have had a penalty, that’s clear.”

What Chelsea's website said about Harry Maguire

So, what exactly did Chelsea’s website say about Maguire in their article?

It seems this is the article in question…

(Credit: Chelsea's official website)

“Sometimes Harry Maguire has successfully added to their options by driving forward, but if he is dispossessed it risks exposing their rearguard. The Blues will want to be deadlier than of late when that happens,” the article reads.

“The Man United skipper’s actions will also be under scrutiny again on Sunday after his penalty area tangle with Jamal Lascelles last weekend. In recent Chelsea meetings the Red Devils’ centre-back has survived VAR reviews of a potential penalty foul on Cesar Azpilicueta and violent challenge on Michy Batshuayi that may well have affected the outcome.”

Maguire was at the centre of VAR controversy when the two sides met back in October.

The centre-back avoided conceding a penalty despite grabbing hold of Cesar Azpilicueta inside the box. VAR reviewed the incident and Chelsea fans were left stunned when play was allowed to continue.

