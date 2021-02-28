Liverpool have been poor in recent weeks.

Their form has seen them tumble down the table and they are now in danger of missing out on the top four.

They would have been hoping to get back on track against the Premier League's bottom side, Sheffield United, on Sunday evening.

But they failed to break the deadlock in the first-half.

Liverpool had multiple opportunities but they failed to find a way past Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield United goal.

Their biggest chance of the half fell to Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian forward had the ball six yards out and with the goal at his mercy.

But, despite having a golden opportunity to shoot, Firmino squared the ball to a Sheffield United player. The ball was then cleared.

Watch the moment below:

And look at just how much of the goal he had to aim at...

Jamie Carragher was every Liverpool fan with his reaction to this miss.

Firmino made amends in the second half as he had a massive say in their second goal.

Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead in the 48th minute and then, 15 minutes, Firmino made his mark.

The 29-year-old displayed some neat footwork in the box and his deflected strike found its way past Ramsdale.

Replays showed that his effort was going wide but he won't care one bit.

Firmino was initially given the goal but it was then credited as a Kean Bryan own-goal.

That denied Fiirmino history as the goal was Liverpool's 7000th in the top-flight.

