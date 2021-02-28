Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

The Reds hadn't won in five Premier League games going into the match at Bramall Lane.

And it looked like it could be another frustrating night as they struggled to find a way past Aaron Ramsdale.

But they finally managed to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half through Curtis Jones.

Liverpool's lead was doubled 15 minutes later when Roberto Firmino's strike found the net thanks to a deflection off Kean Bryan.

Alisson Becker did not feature for Liverpool on the evening after the tragic news of his father's death earlier this week.

And Jones gave a heartwarming interview as he dedicated his goal to Alisson's late father.

“It’s been a difficult time for myself and the rest of the team, but I’m happy that I got on the scoresheet,” Jones said.

“I’d like to take this time to say that it’s for Ali’s dad, actually. So may he rest in peace and if Ali sees this, this is for you bro.

“He’s a strong lad, a big part of the team of course. He’s not there today, but we miss him for sure and I’d like to take this time to dedicate my goal to him, his dad and the rest of his family.”

What a classy message.

If Alisson does indeed see Jones' interview, he will no doubt appreciate his teammate's support.

He added: "I’ve always said I’m a player who wants to assist, score goals, so I think the time is right now.

“All in all it was a good team performance. I was happy we came away with the three points, and we go again.”

Liverpool remain in sixth and are now just two points away from the top four.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

News Now - Sport News