Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many football fans as nothing more than an out-and-out goalscorer these days.

The legendary forward, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday, still scores in most games he plays for both Juventus and Portugal.

In 29 games for Juve this season, Ronaldo has netted an impressive 26 goals. He also leads the top scorer charts in Italy with 19 goals to his name.

Despite his impressive goalscoring stats, former Italy international Antonio Cassano caused a stir over the weekend by claiming Juve made a mistake signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they've done worse with him than they've done before," Cassano told Corriere dello Sport, per Goal.

"They would have won the Scudetto [Serie A title] without him. It was the wrong project.

“He'll keep scoring goals because he knows how to do that no matter what. He'll cut in from the left, get the ball on his right foot and fire it in. His headers are unique.

“But [head coach Andrea] Pirlo wants to build the play, pressure the opposition and play between the lines, and this means Cristiano doesn't participate much.

"I think he will have done badly unless they manage to win the Champions League."

It’s true that Juve signed Ronaldo to help them win the Champions League for the first time since 1996.

The Italian giants have dominated in Serie A over the past 10 years but are desperate to lift the European Cup again, hence why they splashed out £100 million on a 33-year-old Ronaldo in July 2018.

But to suggest Cristiano will have done “badly” unless he inspires the Old Lady to Champions League glory seems a bit harsh.

Furthermore, a two-minute compilation video titled ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Playmaking 2020/21’ shows Cassano’s accusation that Ronaldo ‘doesn’t participate much’ is also unfair.

The video includes footage of Ronaldo producing some wonderful passes for his teammates this season.

Watch it here…

If only his teammates were as clinical as he was in front of goal, he’d have *a lot* more than three assists to his name.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the video on Twitter…

It seems Cristiano deserves more credit for his all-round game.

While goalscoring is obviously his speciality, he does bring more to the table - even if some, like Cassano, refuse to acknowledge it.

News Now - Sport News