Mikel Arteta has had a mixed spell at Arsenal.

The Spaniard joined the club in December 2019 with the club 10th in the table.

Arsenal only finished eighth under his guidance but their season was saved after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

There was much expectation that Arsenal could mount a challenge for a Champions League berth this season.

However, the Gunners have been extremely underwhelming.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table having won just 11 of their opening 26 games.

Champions League football isn't completely out of the question - Arsenal are eight points behind West Ham in fourth - but they currently have a lot of work to do to achieve their goal.

However, despite struggling this season, Arteta is attracting interest from one of European football's biggest clubs.

According to Catalan radio, per the Mirror, the 38-year-old could make a shock move to Barcelona.

They report that Joan Laporta is a big fan of Arteta.

Laporta is the current favourite to be named Barcelona president and, should he win the presidency, could replace Ronald Koeman with the Arsenal man.

Interestingly, Laporta was the man who gave Pep Guardiola the top job at Barca back in 2008, so he isn't afraid to give young, inexperienced managers a go.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

This would be a surprise.

Arteta, admittedly, does have ties to Barcelona.

He never featured for the first team but did play for their B and C teams from 1999-2002.

But he hasn't exactly set the world alight during his time as a manager.

He's young, yes, and he's also got many more years to hone his craft as a manager.

But it would be a major risk for Barcelona to take a chance on him now. Especially when the team is going through a rough spell and wants to return to the summit of European football once again.

