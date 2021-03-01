It was yet another 0-0 involving Manchester United and a fellow big-six club as they travelled to west London to face Chelsea on Sunday.

In their previous six matches against big-six clubs, they’ve drawn 0-0 to Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and now Chelsea again. They did lose 1-0 to Arsenal back in November while they were also thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham.

However, they came away from Stamford Bridge this time around feeling a sense of injustice.

The main talking point - possibly the only talking point - came in the 15th minute.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi handled the ball under pressure from Mason Greenwood as referee Stuart Attwell was called over to the VAR monitor to check the incident.

However, despite the advice of the VAR Chris Kavanagh, Attwell decided not to award the spot-kick.

It was a decision that former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg, simply can’t understand.

"I am amazed Manchester United were not awarded a penalty in the first half for the clear handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“The Chelsea player’s arm was up in an unnatural position and the ball hit his hand.

“VAR Chris Kavanagh thought referee Stuart Attwell had missed a clear penalty so he gave him the opportunity to review it at his pitch-side monitor.

“How Attwell did not then point to the spot, having been shown the same angles that we were, is a mystery.”

This is the issue with VAR. Despite watching the incident multiple times from various angles, one referee has a different opinion from another.

The potential penalty became an even bigger talking point after the match thanks to comments from Luke Shaw and Ole Gunnar Solskajer.

In a post-match interview, Shaw said: “I don't know why they stopped [the game] if it wasn't going to be a pen. The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire), I heard him that 'if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after', so I don't know what happened there."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer appeared to blame Chelsea’s official website for mentioning previous VAR controversial between the two sides.

“It’s all these outside influences, even the VAR talk before the game on Harry. It’s cheeky when they [Chelsea] put that on the website. That’s influencing referees," the United boss said.

“There’s loads of talk about us getting penalties when there is no doubt whatsoever, and today we should have had a penalty. That’s as clear as it is.”

