After a dull 0-0 draw between Chelsea and Manchester United, we were left talking about refereeing decisions and VAR once again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s handball inside his own penalty area in the 15th minute saw Manchester United appeal for a penalty.

Those appeals were initially waved away from referee Stuart Attwell but VAR Chris Kavanagh urged him to take another look at the monitor. Despite having several more looks at various different angles, Attwell decided it wasn’t a spot-kick - much to the bemusement of the away side at Stamford Bridge.

With the game finishing 0-0, United were always going to make a fuss about the controversial decision after the match - and they certainly did that.

Luke Shaw claimed Attwell told Harry Maguire that "if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after."

Errrrr, think you’ve just caused ‘a lot of talk about it’ by revealing that, Luke.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then blamed “outside influences” for United not being awarded the penalty.

“It’s all these outside influences, even the VAR talk before the game on Harry. It’s cheeky when they [Chelsea] put that on the website. That’s influencing referees.

“You can go back and look at the website. What they are saying about Harry Maguire puts pressure on the referees to give penalties against us.”

But another incident has since emerged that United may have some complaints about.

In the 50th minute, midfielder Fred was booked for a tackle on Mason Mount. As both players lay on the turf, £40.5m-rated Mount appeared to kick out at Fred as he complained about the decision.

The Brazilian didn’t react, Attwell didn’t see it and neither did the VAR.

In fact, nobody really noticed it until now.

However, after the video emerged on social media, United fans are now insisting that Mount should have been sent off.

A Reddit thread showing the incident has led to numerous Man Utd supporters suggesting Mount was very fortunate not to be dismissed.

“Man this ref report is gonna be a wild one,” one wrote.

Another added: “I don't think the ref saw it, so Mount will probably get a ban anyway.”

“I saw this during the game and was shocked it wasn’t checked at. I thought I must have been seeing things because that’s a kick out and maybe a red,” a third said.

A fourth suggested that Fred should have made more of the kick by saying: "VAR should have spotted it. I spotted it during the replays so surely VAR should have? Probably because Fred wasn't rolling around like a b****.”

“It was intentional violent conduct that partly misses (glancing blow) and Fred didn’t make a meal of it either. If he had’ve gone down then it would’ve been a bigger deal but he was too busy trying to convince the ref his tackle from behind wasn’t a yellow,” another added.

