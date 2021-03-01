While he’s famous for tricks on the pitch, PSG winger Neymar is also pretty serious in the virtual world too – as his FIFA Ultimate Team shows.

A fan came up against his team and was in awe of the Brazilian’s squad.

Neymar Jr is largely seen as the successor to the footballing throne, a crown currently shared by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He learned his trade in Brazil at Santos, before coming over to conquer Europe, first with Barcelona and currently PSG, winning a domestic league title in every season he’s participated in since 2014.

Despite his glistening career on the pitch, a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team player soon found out that he’s just as competitive when it concerns gaming.

The 29-year-old’s Ultimate Team has to be one of the best in the game.

Neymar's FIFA Ultimate Team

It features the colossal Danish legend Peter Schmeichel between the sticks, with a solid centre-back pairing of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Paolo Maldini. The anchor in midfield is the ever-reliable Ruud Gullit.

Unsurprisingly, Neymar’s team is full of Brazilian flair. At full-back he has the marauding pair of Carlos Alberto and Roberto Carlos, but it’s at the top end of the pitch where the team looks deadly.

Neymar includes his own pro card in attack which features alongside fellow compatriots Garrincha, Pele, Kaka and Ronaldo.

Below is the team in full:

• GK: Schmeichel (93)

• RB: Alberto (90)

• CB: Maldini (92)

• CB: Virgil Van Dijk (96)

• LB: Roberto Carlos (91)

• RM: Garrincha (92)

• LM: Neymar (99)

• CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

• CAM: Kaka (91)

• CAM: Pele (95)

• ST: Ronaldo (94)

Many other big names in the footballing world have shown their Ultimate Teams, but none look like they could match the fire power of Neymar’s illustrious squad.

The PSG man has become a regular on streaming platform Twitch throughout lockdown, playing a variety of games.

With a balanced team that looks sturdy in defence and lethal in attack, coming up against Neymar’s team on FIFA is bound to strike fear into any opponent.

