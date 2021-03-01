Dusan Tadic scored a 92nd minute equaliser to secure Ajax a point from their trip to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting between two of Holland's most historic heavyweight outfits was the headline fixture of the weekend.

Though Eindhoven and Amsterdam are geographically more than 100km apart, the fixture has been labelled as 'a philosophical rivalry that dominates the Dutch mindset.'

With table-topping Ajax leading PSV by six points at the top of the Eredivisie, it was a must-win clash for the hosts.

A 39th minute free-kick from Eran Zahavi put PSV on course to narrow the gap to three points at the summit of the division, but Tadic held his nerve from the spot in injury time to consolidate Ajax's six-point lead.

The Ajax captain didn't just have the obvious pressure of the situation to deal with, though, as his feisty celebration suggested.

After finding the top corner Tadic immediately ran in the direction of Denzel Dumfries to celebrate and the pair continued to argue after the final whistle had been blown.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the former Southampton star revealed that Dumfries tried to use some shady tactics to prevent him from scoring the spot-kick.

The Ajax captain said: "I picked up the ball and put it down. Then three players came up to me, kicked the ground, and made a hole at the spot.

"Dumfries told me that I am a p****, that I am not a leader, that I was going to miss.

“So what should I do if I score afterwards? Say to him, “Thanks for calling me a p****” ? No, then you say the same back.”

Following the emergence of the heated rivalry between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, perhaps there's a new ongoing battle worth monitoring on the continent.

But that wasn't the end of the controversy.

Despite the absence of spectators at the Philips Stadion, angry PSV fans were waiting for him outside the ground and a handful pelted coins in Tadic's direction as he boarded the team bus.

The Serbia international could be seen clutching his head to protect himself while security guards escorted him.

With 16 goals and 16 assists to his name in 34 outings so far this season, it's going to take more than a few stray coins to prevent Tadic from leading Ajax to their 35th league title.

