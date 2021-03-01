Big Cass made his in-ring comeback for Lariato Pro Wrestling this weekend.

The former WWE star, now known as CaZXL, was released in 2018 and has not been seen in any company since working an independent show in September 2019.

Before being released by Vince McMahon, he was one of the biggest stars on the main roster but was reportedly fired for behavioural issues.

Cass is back now though and it's fair to say he looks in the best shape of his life.

Check out a video of his return, which was shared by Impact Wrestling star Doc Gallows:

Damn. Cass looks absolutely shredded.

It's also interesting to note that Enzo Amore - his former tag team partner - was also present at the indie event.

Could those two end up in a big company - either WWE or AEW - one day?

We will have to wait and see what happens, but according to the reliable source WrestleVotes, the pair still have 'supporters within WWE'. WrestleVotes tweeted:

"Just seeing now that Enzo & Big Cass showed up on a live event last night. Good for them. I know for a 100% FACT they still have supporters within WWE. No idea if that means anything tho."

Of course, whether WWE would want to re-sign talent they let go for 'behavioural issues' remains to be seen. But stranger things have happened.

In fact, Cass has previously stated after his last public appearance that he's taken time away from pro-wrestling to get help for his personal issues and he always intended to come back stronger.

"I will work my absolute hardest to right the wrongs of Saturday night," he revealed in September 2019.

"I’m getting help from family and friends as we speak and will be getting professional help in the near future and ask all to please respect my privacy in the meantime.

"When and if I reemerge as a public figure it will be in good faith and I hope to inspire those who struggle with the same mental health issues I do to seek the help they need."

Well, Cass has now reemerged in pro-wrestling and it will certainly be interesting to see where he goes next.

