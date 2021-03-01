Liverpool latest news: Internal Shaqiri replacement identified by Klopp

Much like Manchester City had to do in the summer just gone, Liverpool surely need to consider the complexion of their playing squad for next season.

After so many years together, Jurgen Klopp's side have been accused of looking fatigued and, in order to make up some ground on a City team looking imperious this time around, the German will have to lift the mood once again.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, the club are already looking at internal options.

He claims that Klopp is prepared to use Harvey Elliot next season should Xherdan Shaqiri leave Anfield at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old has been a revelation on loan at Blackburn so far, scoring five times and laying on nine assists, proving himself to be one of the most creative outlets in a notoriously tough division despite his tender age.

Football Insider recently claimed sporting director Michael Edwards was keen on moving Shaqiri on for around £23m this summer and, though the Swiss has featured more often this season than he did last time out, has previously admitted an exit could well have happened.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Klopp has shown a willingness to trust his younger players, throwing the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones into the first-team during his time in charge. With both of those now regular parts of the main set-up, there does appear to be a pathway for Elliot to follow.

Indeed, his underlying numbers are pretty remarkable too. Even at 17, the former Fulham youngster is averaging the second-highest number of key passes per game at Ewood Park (1.8, via WhoScored) as well as the fourth-highest number of shots (1.1).

Clearly making a tangible impact already, blooding him at Premier League level would make sense. As an option behind some of the more established stars, a youthful attacker might freshen things up a bit and allow Liverpool to rotate a bit more.

Seemingly destined for a big future, next season could be a big one for Harvey Elliot.

News Now - Sport News