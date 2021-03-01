Mark Henry has confirmed his intention to come out of retirement for one more match.

The WWE Hall of Famer says he's in good condition and intends to wrestle at least once in the next six months.

Fans will certainly be relieved to hear he's in working shape, considering he was seen on RAW Legends Night two months ago using a mobility scooter.

During that appearance, Henry had a run-in with Randy Orton and interestingly, it was while speaking about The Viper that he revealed his plan to come out of retirement.

"I’d rather get punked out then get my a** whooped... Randy [Orton] is not someone to mess around with if you’re not 100 percent," Henry said on Busted Open Radio.

"Now I’m walking on two feet and I’m 325 pounds. I’m lighter and trimmer than I’ve ever been and I’m planning on having a match sometime in the next 6 months.

"I just want to have one match and if Randy is the guy, so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push stool."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say he wants to wrestle in this decade to match The Big Show's record.

"I got to wrestle in this decade, I got to. Big Show has wrestled in four and I wrestled in three. I can’t let him have that over me," he continued.

"That’s my brother, as close to one as I got in wrestling. I love him, I’m glad that he landed somewhere he feels appreciated. I glad we can see him get his just due."

Yep, it sounds like Henry really does want to come out of retirement and a match against Orton would make sense.

The pair have already crossed paths this year and The Viper can play into his 'Legend Killer' moniker. We'd certainly be excited to see it!

