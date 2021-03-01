We’ve all done it. We’ve all been there. You’re playing a game; nothing’s going your way. Every little thing you try invariably fails while your opponent continues to punish your mistakes.

You get more and more agitated with every passing minute until that one moment, whether it be a goal or a touchdown or whatever, sends you over the edge.

The console is swiftly turned off.

The infuriating action known as a ‘rage quit’ can get the better of anyone, even Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg Even Rage Quits

The legendary rapper, usually seen as a rather laid-back and relaxed character, temporarily lost his cool whilst playing Madden NFL 21.

How do we know this? Well the difference between many of us calling it a night and Snoop is that he wasn’t just playing for his own enjoyment, but for thousands of fans around the world.

The 49-year-old was playing Madden on Twitch, the popular live streaming service where gamers can chat and interact with each other whilst playing.

Anyone that was hoping to sit down for a couple of hours with Snoop Dogg were soon left disappointed when, just 14 minutes into his stream, he had seen enough.

A touchdown from the opponent lead Snoop to yell; "F***," before quickly going to turn off his Xbox.

'Sit Back, Relax, and Chill it’s a vibe in here' was the ironically named title of the stream, which saw no relaxing and certainly no chill. Just as it looked that the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper had changed his mind about quitting, the rage took over once again.

"F*** this s***," he exclaims, before eventually turning his Xbox off and deciding it wasn’t going to be his night.

The extraordinary thing about this fit of rage, however, was that it meant Snoop forgot to end his stream, and so once he left the room, he left his many fans and viewers with near silence for over seven hours. The anger the game had caused clearly got to Snoop Dogg.

It happens to the best of us, Snoop.

