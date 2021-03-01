This Premier League season has been like no other.

The lack of fans, the congested fixture list and then the crazy results has resulted in a bizarre 2020/21 campaign.

With matches coming thick and fast, it can be hard for teams to sustain a run of form with a lack of time spent on the training field not to mention the constant injuries.

Tell that to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 20 straight matches in all competitions and have turned what appeared to be an interesting title battle into a one-horse race.

They’re very much on their own in that regard, though.

In the last few months, there’s simply no other team that has got anywhere near them in terms of points gained.

In fact, an image of the Premier League table since Christmas has been posted on Reddit - and it’s caused a bit of a stir due to just how crazy it is.

Of course, City sit top with 12 wins from 12.

While that isn’t much of a surprise, West Ham being in second and Arsenal in third perhaps is.

Leicester make up the top-four despite their loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester United and Chelsea follow with the inconsistently entertaining Leeds in seventh with six wins and six defeats from their 12 matches since December 25.

Burnley, Crystal Palace and Tottenham are in the top half.

It’s been tough for the Merseyside clubs with Everton in 14th with just 14 points from their 10 matches. However, their rivals Liverpool are in 16th with 12 points from 12 games.

The bottom three consists of Sheffield United, Newcastle and Southampton, who find themselves rock bottom with just one win in their last 11 matches since Christmas.

Now that is one bizarre looking table.

News Now - Sport News