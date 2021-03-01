Cesaro has been on a roll in recent weeks.

After coming up short inside the Elimination Chamber last weekend, he bounced back by sending a strong message to Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

The Swiss Cyborg rebuffed an offer of joining forces and embracing 'Seth's vision' and instead took The Messiah for a swing before levelling him with an uppercut.

Cesaro may not have earned himself a shot at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship, but it looks like he'll now be focusing on bringing down Rollins.

If he does, he'll build some impressive momentum ahead of WrestleMania 37. But who would Cesaro like to face at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' this year?

Well, that's a question Corey Graves asked him on WWE's After the Bell podcast recently and The Swiss Superman gave a very interesting answer.

Check out the clip below:

"For me, I would love to have a singles match at Wrestlemania, it would mean a lot to me," Cesaro began.

"The WWE locker room is full of people I'd like to face and have a match with. But the interesting thing would be to have a match where you invest in me.

"Seth Rollins and I started doing something in SmackDown, so maybe he could go and save there.

"As a secret dream, it always remains a best of seven between me and Sheamus, which has never been decided.

"But there is still one more on the list. You know, for example, against Big E with the Intercontinental title up for grabs, with Shinsuke [Nakamura]..."

Cesaro also refused to rule out challenging Reigns, The Miz or Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, should they still be holding gold in a few weeks time.

"Why not Roman? Oh Miz, he will defend his title against Bobby [Lashley]. We have to wait and see what happens," he continued.

"So, for me, it would be great to have a Wrestlemania match and have a great build and a great story. I think I have great possibilities this year."

With so many potential opponents for 'The Show of Shows,' it's almost certain we'll see Cesaro in a huge match next month!

News Now - Sport News