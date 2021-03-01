Jill Scott; The midfielder tops off a great week with a winner for Everton

Jill Scott has had some week. The midfielder made her 150th appearance for England against Northern Ireland in a 6-0 win before scoring the winner for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur in their Women’s Super League fixture on Sunday.

England

Scott became only the second player to reach 150 appearances for the Lionesses on Tuesday, with Fara Williams being the other, marking the occasion as captain.

The 34-year-old may not have got on the scoresheet, but did assist Ellen White for her hat-trick and England’s fourth of the game, after fighting off Northern Ireland’s Julie Nelson and feeding the ball through to White. The midfielder had a solid performance in the middle of the pitch and reflected on her career milestone.

"I can't believe it, I really can't. I'm really happy," she told the BBC.

Everton

Scott finished off her week by grabbing Everton’s winner against Tottenham on Sunday in an entertaining match, which saw the Toffees win 3-2 at the Hive Stadium.

The 34-year-old, who is on loan at the Blues from Manchester City, scored her first goal since rejoining the club — heading in from a corner. The midfielder received praise from Everton boss Willie Kirk after the match.

“Jill’s made a huge difference since she’s come in,” Kirk told the Liverpool Echo. “She’s fantastic to have as part of the group and she’s so infectious with her enthusiasm and energy.

“The standard of her training and performances in terms of ball retention and game management will mean she will have a long-term impact on this club.”

The future

Scott will remain in Merseyside until the end of the season, hoping to feature in Kirk’s plans as much as possible. The 34-year-old has another year on her contract with City, having signed a two-year renewal in June last year.

Upon her return to the Academy Stadium, could we see the midfielder seek another move away from the club to enable herself to gain regular game time?

Potential suitors for her

The possibility of turning her loan move with Everton back into a permanent one may be on the cards, with Scott starting every game since her return.

Another option for the midfielder could be a move abroad. The standard of women’s football in America is outstanding, and like fellow Lioness Jade Moore, Scott could be tempted to move across the pond to see her career out.

