Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ruthlessly beat Avni Yildirim on Saturday night to set up a world title unification fight with British boxer Billy Joe Saunders.

However, there are so many possible mouthwatering bouts down the line for one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of his generation, boxing fans are already getting excited about what could be in store.

The Mexican Alvarez beat his challenger by TKO in the third round to retain his WBC and WBA belts in a fight that really wasn't a fair contest.

Yildirim clearly didn't belong in the same ring as Canelo, and he was easily put to the sword inside the first few rounds.

Following the end of the fight, Matchroom’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that there will be a unification bout on May 8, with Saunders putting his WBO title on the line.

Hearn was clearly so confident that Canelo would get the job done, he already had the promotional posters and videos ready to be released immediately after the fight on Saturday.

The venue for the fight has not been announced, but there is no chance there will be fans present if the fight is held in the UK.

As part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, it doesn’t allow fans to return to stadiums until May 17.

One Twitter user is already looking past Canelo’s next fight, however, predicting who it is the Mexican will fight in his next four fights.

Canelo Poll

@MichaelBensonn, aka Michael Benson from talkSPORT, tweeted to his followers: “If Canelo’s next four fights are Billie Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo, what is his record?”

A massive 77.3% of 8,083 believe that he will come out of those four hypothetical fights with victories in all four.

Meanwhile, 18.4% believe that he’d come out with three wins, 2.4% think that he’d win two and lose two and just 1.8% see him winning just one win.

Obviously, next to zero percent consider Canelo likely to lose all four of them... no surprise there.

Saunders, the Hertfordshire-born boxer, is currently undefeated in his 30 professional bouts and won the super-middleweight WBO belt in 2019 and has retained it twice, most recently beating Martin Murray in December 2020.

Canelo vs BJS is certainly going to be one you cannot afford to miss!

