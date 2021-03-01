Manchester United's tepid record against their 'Big Six' rivals continued on Sunday afternoon as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils have now failed to win against any of their top six rivals in seven outings during the 2020/21 season.

Bruno Fernandes' tendency to go missing in big games has been well documented, but it's clear that United's roster of talented attacking players are all underperforming against high calibre opponents.

Their return of just one goal in seven games in clashes against the established top six - Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs - shows just how toothless they have been.

And in light of their latest results against Chelsea, Amazon Prime have published a 'Big Six' table to reveal how the established elite have fared in games against each other.

Unsurprisingly, Man City top the pile with a healthy return of 17 points from eight games.

The league leaders have only lost one game against their closest title rivals, which incidentally arrived the last time they suffered defeat in any competition against Spurs back in November 2020.

Despite their struggle to keep up with City this season, Liverpool sit in second place with 14 points having won four of their seven fixtures so far.

United have only lost twice but their inability to break down their fiercest rivals has cost them dearly in the mini league.

They are floundering at the bottom of the table and have the worst goal difference (-6) of the six high calibre outfits.

Quite incredibly, United have recorded nil nil draws against City, Liverpool and Arsenal, while both their clashes with Chelsea also ended goalless.

Elsewhere, they have lost 6-1 at home to Spurs and lost 1-0 away at Arsenal.

With the Red Devils now 12 points adrift of City at the summit of the table, any lingering title ambitions they had have effectively vanished in recent weeks.

Evidently, their meek performances against England's heavyweights can go a long way to explaining why they won't be ending their eight-year wait for a Premier League title this season.

Until Solskjaer finds a way of resolving the tactical and psychological problems behind this ominous trend, United's title drought looks destined to continue.

