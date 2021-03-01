The one condition that could decide if West Ham swoop for Aaron Ramsdale

West Ham United could reportedly swoop for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale should the Blades be relegated this season, according to Claret & Hugh.

Comparing 2019/20 to the 2020/21 campaign, it really has been a tale of two varying seasons for Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side.

The Blades finished ninth in the Premier League last time out but now sit at the foot of the table and six points adrift from 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Now, the sharks are circling for Sheffield United's most valuable assets and, according to Claret & Hugh, it's believed that West Ham are keen to bring Ramsdale to east London.

Meanwhile, West Ham's go-to man between the sticks, Lukasz Fabianski, is out of contract this summer.

The Polish shot-stopper has become a key figure at the London Stadium, however, he'll be turning 36 years old come April.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

After Sheffield United's top-half finish last year with Dean Henderson standing between the sticks, Ramsdale has been under pressure to perform immediately following his arrival from Bournemouth.

However, from finishing ninth to what now seems like a destined drop to the Championship for the Blades, this will be Ramsdale's second relegation in consecutive seasons.

Although Fabianski is approaching his 36th birthday, it's debatable whether signing the 22-year-old would provide any improvement to the goalkeeping situation at the London Stadium or even be a replacement of similar ability.

Throughout the 2020/21 campaign, West Ham's current number one has outperformed Ramsdale in a number of key areas.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

According to statistics from FBRef, Fabianski has recorded eight clean sheets in the Premier League this year, while the Englishman has managed just one.

Furthermore, Fabianski has also recorded a slightly higher save percentage of 70% in comparison to Ramsdale's 69.2%, per FBRef.

Lastly, Fabianski has conceded just 29 goals this season while Ramsdale has seen 43 hit the back of the Blades net.

Obviously Sheffield United's collective struggled have impacted Ramsdale's returns, but the statistics don't point to a goalkeeper ready to compete higher up the table.

Although it's understandable and logical for David Moyes to plan for the future, it would probably be wise to look elsewhere should the club need to replace Fabianski.

News Now - Sport News