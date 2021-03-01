Southampton step up interest in Levante's rising star

Southampton fans need some good news after a desperate start to 2021. Perhaps a fresh face at the club could help lift the mood at St Mary's.

According to The Sunday Mirror (28/2, page 67) as per The Boot Room, Southampton are the current frontrunners in the race to sign Levante winger Jorge de Frutos.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough La Liga season in 2020/21. He has provided eleven goal involvements in the league, and across all competitions has eight assists since the turn of 2021.

His red-hot form appears to have caught the attention of Southampton and the Saints clearly need to add depth to their squad after a dismal run of results in recent months.

Injuries have hampered the side's progress, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's men losing seven of their last eight league games. This has seen the club slip to 14th in the table.

The South Coast club have reportedly made contact with De Frutos' agent as they explore the possibility of a deal being agreed.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

The opening months of 2021 have shown that Southampton need to strengthen their squad this summer. However, adding a winger to the ranks should be less of a priority.

Hasenhuttl already has the likes of Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond to cover the wide areas long-term.

Meanwhile, the experienced Theo Walcott has also settled back in quickly, scoring two goals and delivering two assists in his 16 league appearances while switching between out wide and up front.

The potential is there to sign him permanently with the loanee's Everton contract expiring this summer, while fellow temporary signing Takumi Minamino is another wide option as well.

Instead, the Saints should focus on bolstering their central midfield options. Following the recent news that Oriol Romeu will miss the rest of the season, the team are desperately short of alternatives in the middle of the park.

James Ward-Prowse remains an ever-reliable presence, but needs a partner to help carry the workload. With Will Smallbone and Ibrahima Diallo also currently sidelined, the onus on the Southampton captain is growing rapidly.

Bringing in another midfielder to provide much-needed depth could be key in protecting Saints against another season-disrupting injury crisis next time out.

