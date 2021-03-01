Tottenham latest news: Mourinho opens up on Gareth Bale rumours

Over the last week or so, Tottenham Hotspur finally welcomed the real Gareth Bale back to the club.

After a difficult time of things in North London, the 31-year-old has scored three times and recorded two assists across all competitions since the 21st of March, moving to allay doubts he was past it at this stage of his career.

While there is still some way to go and bigger games to come, his brace against Burnley was the highlight of his second spell with Spurs and had Jose Mourinho purring.

Indeed, as quoted by Sky Sports, the Portuguese appeared to pour cold water on suggestions there had been a falling out while praising him for getting back up to full fitness.

"Sometimes people write things, and sometimes, some of you like to imagine stories, you need to write stories and sometimes you like to say things that are not really true but there is not one single manager in the world that doesn't play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition," he said.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, things haven't exactly gone to plan for Bale but the last few games have suggested there is something to work with.

At his age, he may not be the gut-busting attacker we saw in years gone by but this is a man who has provided huge moments over the course of his career. Able to change a game at the drop of a coin, the fact he is looking sharp again should excite everyone connected with Spurs.

Mourinho has a wealth of attackers to choose from and the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have proven they can largely carry the can on the attacking front on a weekly basis, so having a fully fit Bale able to call upon to provide a bit of magic very few others are capable of gives Tottenham a potential ace in the pack.

With the Europa League looking like a competition Spurs are capable of winning, as well the Carabao Cup final to come, Bale could still have a huge impact on the complexion of their season.

