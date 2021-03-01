Celtic manager news: Pundit tips John Kennedy exit

While it's hard to put a positive spin on this season for Celtic, the summer could be a hugely exciting time for the club.

With Neil Lennon gone and Peter Lawwell to follow, there have been reports of a major overhaul at the club after a miserable title defence. Indeed, perhaps the complexion of Celtic's set-up could be completely different by the start of the next season.

In the hands of Lennon's former assistant John Kennedy at the moment, one pundit has tipped even the caretaker boss to depart soon.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Hoops striker Frank McAvennie has revealed he believes Kennedy will leave the club soon.

“Whoever comes in needs to bring their own backroom staff, definitely. Whoever comes in would want to bring their own staff with them and rightly so," he said.

“That is why I do not think John Kennedy will be at the club much longer. John got a bad injury and the club kept him on as a coach but I think it is now time for him to go on his own.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It would certainly be an end of an era should Kennedy depart.

Having first joined as a scout back in 2010 after a playing career which saw him play for the club for ten years was cut short, Kennedy has been a part of the furniture at Parkhead during a hugely successful period.

Still, perhaps that clean break is needed.

Things have clearly gone stale and, while a reasonably slow-burning process, Steven Gerrard's appointment has raised the standards at bitter rivals Rangers. In fact, it already has at Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers seriously improving on the Ronny Deila era back in 2016.

After all, The Athletic recently revealed that some players thought standards had dropped since Rodgers' departure and, though it would be unfair to blame Kennedy for that, bringing in a new face could help put those feelings into the back of people's minds.

