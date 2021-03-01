Liverpool news: Klopp shares hope for Mo Salah transfer future

Back to winning ways last night, Liverpool are only two points off the top four ahead of what is potentially a season-defining few weeks.

While Jurgen Klopp's title defence is over, his side could still make headway in the Champions League as well as solidify their position within the top four should they find a way past the likes of Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Arsenal throughout March and April.

What happens from there, however, is up for debate.

Amid calls for a rebuild at Anfield, Klopp has spoken of one man he hopes will stay on Merseyside for a long time to come.

Indeed, as quoted in the Liverpool Echo, the German has talked up Mo Salah and praised his ability to develop his game from purely a goalscorer in the last few seasons.

"It's just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo's case, the numbers speak for themselves," he said.

"Mo is not only a goalscorer, he has developed as a footballer as well. He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course."

This comes after the former Chelsea and Basel forward was linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona earlier in the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says....

Liverpool fans will need little reminding about just how important Salah has been since joining the club in 2017 but his future certainly is interesting.

After all, Dean Jones recently told the Touchline Talk Podcast that a new contract for the 28-year-old was rather low down on the priority list at the moment, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho ahead of him.

Given his current deal expires in 2023 and he is approaching 30, Salah realistically only has a small window of opportunity to secure one last huge deal before clubs may be wary of his age, so this summer would look to be a big one in his career.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have endured financial difficultly of late and it does seem unlikely either would be able to afford a man rated at £108m by Transfermarkt as things stand.

With that in mind, it looks like he might have to force his hand should he want to test himself elsewhere while still in his prime.

