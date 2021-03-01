Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Darren Moore appointed

Sheffield Wednesday's roller-coaster of a season took another twist today as they opted to appoint Darren Moore as their new manager.

After parting ways with Garry Monk in November 2020 following a poor start to the campaign which saw the club win just three of their opening 11 games, the Owls turned to Tony Pulis in an attempt to steady the ship.

However, despite the former Stoke City boss' vast amount of experience at this particular level, he was unable to transform Wednesday's fortunes as they continued to struggle in the Championship.

Having decided to sack Pulis in December, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri allowed Neil Thompson to take temporary charge of the first-team whilst he searched for a permanent replacement.

As confirmed by Wednesday's official website, the club have handed over the reins at Hillsborough to Darren Moore who has left Doncaster Rovers in order to join the Championship side.

Moore will be aiming to lead the Owls to victory in his first match in charge on Wednesday when they face Rotherham United.

GIVEMESPORT'S Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a wise decision by Chansiri if Moore is able to replicate the success that he achieved at Doncaster with the Owls.

Despite narrowly missing out on a top-six finish last season when it was curtailed, Rovers were able to put that disappointment behind them under the guidance of their former boss during the current campaign as they climbed into the League One play-off places earlier this year.

Moore's willingness to play expansive football saw him win over admirers at West Bromwich Albion in 2019 before he was sacked with his side sitting fourth in the second-tier standings.

Considering that Wednesday are currently six points adrift of safety, the 46-year-old will be under no illusions about how difficult it will be to secure Championship football for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, by making a positive start to his tenure at Hillsborough, Moore could potentially lead the Owls into a new dawn by achieving the unlikeliest of escapes.

