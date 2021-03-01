The left-back position has been a cause for concern for Manchester City in recent seasons, with Pep Guardiola using numerous players to cover the role.

It seems that remains the case, as Tuttomercatoweb claims that City are willing to listen to offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Since signing for the club as a teenager in 2016, Zinchenko has made 86 appearances for Guardiola's side.

However, he has struggled to hold down a long-term role in the starting XI, drifting in and out of what the manager seemingly sees as his strongest team.

The Premier League leaders are on a 20-match winning streak in all competitions, but seem to be looking to improve their squad once more this summer.

This could see Zinchenko moved on and replaced by Atalanta's Robin Gosens.

The German international has been in sparkling form this season for the high-flying Serie A club, and netted his eighth league goal of the campaign in a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

If Zinchenko is allowed to leave, he would have every right to feel hard done by.

Despite some periods of indifferent form and usually being made to wait for his chances, the Ukrainian has often stepped up during critical moments for City.

In the team's last title-winning campaign in 2018/19, Zinchenko started 11 of City's last 12 league games. Guardiola's men won each of those matches to hold off the challenge from Liverpool.

He has also become a regular in the side in recent months, failing to feature in just one of City's league games in 2021.

This has coincided with the team putting together a remarkable winning run, which has seen them move 12 points clear at the top of the table.

At the age of 24, two years younger than Gosens, it seems that Zinchenko's best years are likely still ahead of him.

And with Guardiola admitting that Eric Garcia is set to join Barcelona this summer, it could be a mistake for City to sell two promising young defenders in the same transfer window.

