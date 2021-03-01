With Newcastle just three points above the relegation zone, the pressure is mounting on Tyneside.

If the Magpies can avoid the dreaded drop this season, they will need some reinforcements in the summer to prevent 2021/22 being another campaign centred around survival.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the club have set their sights on Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just 11 league appearances this season, having missed out to Alejandro Grimaldo for much of the campaign.

However, Tavares is a player in-demand. It is claimed that Napoli and Burnley are also monitoring the full-back's situation.

Newcastle are reportedly the most interested right now, though. The club are said to have 'promised' to table an offer in the near future.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

If Newcastle can retain their status as a Premier League club, adding Tavares to the squad this summer could be a much-needed boost for the team moving forwards.

With Paul Dummett working his way back from major fitness issues and Matt Ritchie seemingly out of favour, Steve Bruce has largely relied on Jamal Lewis to cover the left-back role this season.

Lewis has overall underwhelmed since arriving from Norwich last summer, registering just one assist in the league this season and not doing much to improve the fortunes of a struggling Magpies side.

Bruce was also critical of Lewis's defensive work during Saturday's draw with Wolves, arguing that the defender "should have stopped the cross" which led to Wolves' equaliser, as reported by The Chronicle Live.

Bringing in Tavares would see two young full-backs competing with one another and Newcastle fans will hope that the pair can push each other to new heights.

