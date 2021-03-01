The Premier League is about more than just the 'big six'.

Try as they might to break free with annual equivalents of 'Project Big Picture' and an apparent European Super League, England's top-flight is all about the drama from first place down to 20th.

Besides, the Premier League's big hitters can't even claim to inhabit the top six places with the 2020/21 campaign reminding the world just how brilliantly unpredictable the division can be.

The brilliance of the Premier League

We are, after all, talking about the competition in which Leicester City defied 5,000/1 odds to conquer England in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time as recently as 2016.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to take a more rounded look at an English institution that is about so much more than the six clubs dishing out the biggest transfer fees and wages.

To achieve that, we're reviving the classic premise of creating the best starting XI in the Premier League where you can only use a maximum of one player per club.

Premier League 'one player' XI

In other words, you couldn't have both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool and you'd have to choose between players like Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante to represent Chelsea.

More so than ever, it's important to reiterate that there's no right answer for the XI and trust us when we say that making our own effort proved to be a difficult balancing act.

Nevertheless, before you start drawing up your own Premier League line-up, be sure to check out the solution that we conjured up down below to see how much we may or may not differ.

GK: Nick Pope (Burnley)

Simply put, Pope is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and should be starting for England at Euro 2020, amassing nine clean sheets and 95 saves over the course of the season.

RB: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)

One of the weaker positions in our XI, it must be said, but just because Bellerin is no longer the force he once was, it doesn't mean that he isn't amongst the Premier League's top right-backs.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

We simply couldn't resist airdropping the beating heart of the Premier League leaders into our XI with 13 clean sheets and a shot at the PFA Player of the Year award in tow.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The best defender in the world when he's not cruelly stapled to the treatment table. Need we say any more?

LB: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

The pick of the bunch when it comes to Chelsea's summer signings, Chilwell has thrived at both ends of the pitch this season with two goals and four assists to go with six clean sheets.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League year after year, you'd think that the world would have coined onto Ndidi's omnipotence after his masterclasses against Chelsea and Liverpool.

CM: Tomáš Souček (West Ham United)

It's no wonder that Hammers fans are besotted with Souček because he's arguably the signing of the season with no less than eight Premier League goals from defensive midfield in 2020/21.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Say what you like about his performances in big games, but the fact that Fernandes is hot on the heels of Frank Lampard's record for midfield goals in a Premier League season says it all.

CAM: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

The fourth-highest rated player in Europe this season, Grealish has produced better stats than even Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe with 16 Premier League goal contributions.

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

An absolute shoo-in as the standout performer for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, Calvert-Lewin boasts 18 goals across the 2020/21 campaign, including a pair of hat-tricks and strikes for England.

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

With an astonishing record of 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, there's good reason to think that Kane is the most complete number nine in world football right now.

What changes would you make?

So, what do you think: have we hit the nail on the head or absolutely bungled it?

Truth be told, given the mental balancing act you have to undergo in order to even plot the starting XI, it's inevitable that the odd tactical tweak or strategic switch will have slipped through the net.

But with a menacing centre-back partnership and devastating central midfield making up the spine of the starting XI, we're inclined to think this Premier League mash-up would take some beating.

