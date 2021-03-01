QPR news: Club take young forward on trial

After experiencing an underwhelming 2019/20 campaign in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers would have been aiming to improve this season under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

However, this unfortunately hasn't materialised as the Hoops currently find themselves sitting 17th in the second-tier standings.

11 points adrift of the play-offs, it is looking increasingly likely that QPR will be spending a sixth consecutive year in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League in 2015.

Having put a sizeable gap between themselves and the relegation zone in recent weeks thanks to victories over the likes of Brentford and AFC Bournemouth, the Hoops are now turning their attention to a summer swoop for one of Arsenal's academy players.

According to West London Sport, QPR have taken Gunners striker Luke Plange on trial ahead of a potential move.

The 18-year-old, who featured for the Hoops' youth side last Saturday against Swansea City, has yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and is likely to leave when his existing deal expires at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Plange has yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, it could be argued that QPR will be taking somewhat of a risk if they do indeed decide to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst recruiting the forward will not break the bank, the Hoops will need to be certain that he has the capabilities needed to thrive in what is one of the most competitive divisions in world football.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that Plange will be given the game time that he needs to improve as a player due to the presence of Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes.

Having been limited to just nine appearances for Arsenal's Under-18 side this season, the teenager may need to prove his worth in the coming weeks in order to convince Warburton to sign him.

Regardless of whether QPR sign Plange in the summer, they unquestionably need to bolster their attacking options as they are currently averaging just one goal per game in the Championship.

