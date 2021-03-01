Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at PSG: The worst miss in football history?

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a curious footballer.

The 31-year-old was one of a number of high-profile players who signed for Stoke City during their final days in the Premier League, catching the Potters' eye with his performances for Schalke.

However, Choupo-Moting failed to make an impression on England's top-flight as he scored just five goals in 32 appearances as Stoke came tumbling back down to the Championship.

Choupo-Moting's crazy career

So, it's fair to say that it was difficult to imagine Choupo-Moting going from potentially facing Millwall and Rotherham United to playing in the Champions League final for Paris Saint-Germain.

But that's exactly what happened as Choupo-Moting's agent pulled off the miracle of the century by securing him a surprise move to the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2018.

And credit to the Cameroonian poacher because it proved to be a fruitful relationship, serving as the back-up striker for the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Redemption at PSG

Nine goals from 51 appearances might not seem that impressive, but many of his strikes in France were important ones and helped to secure four major honours in the space of just two seasons.

In fact, Choupo-Moting caught the eye so much with PSG that he shocked the world even further by earning himself a move to the Champions League winners Bayern Munich in the summer.

But before we get ahead of ourselves here, let's rewind for a second because although Choupo-Moting deserves huge praise for his unexpected success at PSG, it wasn't without a few missteps.

Worst miss of all time?

Well, actually, that's something of an understatement because one of Choupo-Moting's standout achievements in Ligue 1 was producing what must surely be considered the worst miss of all time.

Remarkably, we're approaching two years since the former Stoke striker missed from all of two milimetres against Strasbourg and we still can't work out how he managed to fluff his lines.

It really is a footballing marvel and one we couldn't resist looking back upon, so be sure to question the laws of physics by trying to work out how on earth Choupo-Moting managed to miss this:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I'm going to say it: Choupo-Moting's miss is the worst of all time.

Have there been more high-profile misses? Most certainly, but I've personally never seen a more clearcut opportunity having been bungled in all my years of watching the beautiful game.

I mean, we're literally talking about having the ball on the line, ready to be nudged across the threshold with just the tiniest of touches, only to somehow make a goal-line clearance.

So, sure, maybe you could argue that Ronny Rosenthal, Fernando Torres and even Pele have produced poorer misses, but Choupo-Moting's effort must go down as the most inexplicably at the very, very least.

