Man Utd transfer news: Enquires made over player with uncertain future

During what has been Manchester United's best season in a while, full-backs have played a big role.

Indeed, Luke Shaw has been praised for his form this season, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has moved to at least slightly some of the doubters who questioned his ability going forward by matching last season's tally of four goal contributions already.

So then, perhaps it's easy to see why other teams would try their luck on some talented Old Trafford youngsters in that berth.

The Athletic claim a number of sides from both home and abroad are interested in a move for 18-year-old full-back Iestyn Hughes amid uncertainty over his future.

Out of contract in the summer, the Welsh teenager has reportedly been enquried about by Premier League sides and United would seemingly support whatever decision he chooses to make about the next step in his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Obviously, given the fact Hughes hasn't played senior football, it's hard to make a definitive judgement on whether him leaving United would be a bad thing for the club.

Still, he has been described as a 'defender who likes to get forward and produce crosses into the box' by the club's official website which does sound like a similar trait to how Ole Gunnar Solskjær deploys his current options there.

A homegrown player in keeping with their tradition of developing talents in-house, there would appear to be a natural pathway for him at the Theatre of Dreams, even if it may take longer at a club with less competition for places.

A18, Hughes does have plenty of time on his side and could perhaps benefit from extending his stay and seeing where he's at in a year or two, rather than leaving one of the biggest clubs in the world too quickly.

