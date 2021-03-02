Bobby Lashley beat The Miz in three minutes to win the WWE Championship on Monday Night RAW.

His victory ushers in a new era, with The All Mighty securing his first world title - while he ends The A-Lister's reign after just eight days.

It now looks like Lashley will take the WWE Title into WrestleMania 37 - potentially securing a dream bout vs Brock Lesnar.

But the new champ was made to wait for his title opportunity in comic fashion, with The Miz doing everything he could to delay the match on Monday night.

WWE Official Adam Pearce had mandated a 10 p.m. start for the showdown, but the WWE Champion would hesitantly make his way down to the ring but and tried to strike a deal to delay the night’s match.

When all else failed, The A-Lister ran for the hills at the sound of the bell but later on, the moment finally came for Lashley to take out his frustrations and seize his WWE Title opportunity.

'The All Mighty' did not disappoint. With Miz looking for any possible opening to escape, RAW Superstars were placed on the outside to make sure he was focused on the task at hand.

With nowhere to run, The Miz fell right into the waiting arms of Lashley who clutched in The Hurt Lock to force the tap-out victory in less than three minutes.

Winning a match that quickly will be seen by some fans as a 'squash', but given how good Lashley has been recently, it just further cemented his dominance on RAW.

There's no doubting he deserves to finally begin his reign as world champion and it will certainly be interesting to see what he has planned for WrestleMania 37 next month.

News Now - Sport News