Monday Night RAW threw in some big surprises on The Road to WrestleMania this week.

Much of the buzz will rightly surround Bobby Lashley, who squashed The Miz in less than three minutes to win the world championship, completely shifting the landscape of WWE once again.

The All Mighty will now surely take the prestigious belt into WrestleMania 37, but who he faces at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' remains to be seen.

He won't be the only RAW star in action next month, of course. It seems another match is all but set for 'Mania. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton.

Those two men have been locked in an intense feud for months now and despite Wyatt failing to show his face since December, he continues to taunt The Viper from behind-the-scenes.

In fact, things took an even stranger turn on RAW this week, when Orton came face-to-face with his evil twin.

Check out the segment below:

That's pretty creepy, right? It's like something straight out of a horror film... very Freddy Krueger-esc!

It seems like all signs are pointing towards The Fiend's return - surely in time for a huge match at WrestleMania 37.

But just how will Wyatt and Orton clash on the biggest stage? Could we see another 'Firefly Fun House' match, similar to last year?

In 2020, it was John Cena who had to fight his way through the Funhouse and that bout was rated as one of the best of the year by many fans.

We certainly wouldn't be against another one, but things are different this year.

The Fiend has a dangerous ally in Alexa Bliss, who continues to torment Orton week after week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her involved at WrestleMania.

We will just have to wait and see what unfolds but after this week's RAW, it looks all but certain that Wyatt and Orton will collide next month.

