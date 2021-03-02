Randy Orton is not afraid to speak his mind on social media.

Over the years, he's clashed with fans, celebrities and even members of the NXT roster on Twitter.

In simple terms, he really doesn't care who he shoots at online and that makes him great value.

On Tuesday morning, The Viper took aim at another famous name - Soulja Boy.

Last week, the American rapper tweeted 'Rap game faker than WWE' and that caught the attention of RETRIBUTION star T-BAR, who replied:

"Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago."

Yeah, that's a pretty solid reply, but it didn't have anything on what Orton added a couple of hours later.

He fired very personal shots at Soulja Boy, calling him a p**** and a b**** a**.

"Fake? Dare this p**** to step up. He don't like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b**** when we get surgically repaired and come right back," The Viper wrote.

"Consider us 100 times tougher than anyone you’ve come across. Ain't nuthin but a b**** a**..."

Orton then went further by suggesting that even Bad Bunny would 'beat the f***' out of Soulja Boy in WWE.

"PS [Bad Bunny] would beat the f*** outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it.

"You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap a** chain and come work for it you one-hit wonder a** mutha f***a."

Yep, this is the feud we didn't know we needed.

Forget 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt... Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy at WrestleMania 37, anyone?

News Now - Sport News