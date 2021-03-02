When WWE Superstar Edge returned to the ring for his first one-on-one match in nine years at WrestleMania 36, he shocked the WWE Universe not just with his performance against Randy Orton (Edge won after Orton failed to respond to the referee's 10-count), but with his incredible body transformation.

Edge was sadly forced to retire from the wrestling industry in 2011 after doctors warned him that his spinal stenosis could lead to him being paralysed if he were to take one more nasty blow to the back.

The fact that the Rated-R Superstar ever made it back to the squared circle is incredible given the hardship he's had to endure, yet 10 years on from his forced retirement, Edge actually looks better than ever. Check those abs! I mean, come on!?

Shortly after WrestleMania 36, Edge explained exactly how he managed to get himself into such God-like shape in an Instagram post.

“I reached out to one of my best buds Rey Mysterio to ask how he whipped himself into such excellent shape at a similar age to me. He steered me directly toward @nutritionsolutions and it changed everything. Literally, my whole mindset started to come together. Now before you start sounding off in the comments, this isn’t a paid ad. I make nothing from this company. I pay for my meals. But when I feel so strongly about a product, and I’m asked how I did it, I have no problem shouting that from the rooftops. You can’t out-train a bad diet. For years I tried to do just that to no avail. So I went online, set up my meal plan, stuck to it religiously, and started to put in the work. I feel I got into the best shape of my life for it. We dialled it in tight."

It's almost enough to make me want to put down my bacon bap!

Edge continued: “I cannot stress enough this would not have happened without these meals. It was an investment in myself and an investment in time I gained that I could use to devote to the girls. Most importantly so I could be around in a healthy capacity to be dad and partner. To be able to come back after nine years and compete in a 40-minute fight at WrestleMania 36 at age 46. So, if you’re one of the many who asked what I’m doing? Hard work. Discipline. Nutrition Solutions. @1stphorm protein and supplements. Lots of alkaline water. Lots of planks. Lots of hanging leg raises. Lots of ab curl-ups. Lots of cardio.”

Return to the Top of WWE

Edge's triumphant victory against Randy Orton at WrestleMania last year was by far the most gruelling bout on the card, lasting an astonishing 35 minutes. Plus, the sense of drama was only heightened by the fact every fan watching was acutely aware of Edge's medical history; each blow Orton landed causing viewers to wince.

Since then, Edge returned to the ring again in January 2021 where we would go on to win the Royal Rumble, setting up a mouth-watering clash with current WWE Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

By using his forced embargo from the ring to perfect his body, the Ultimate Opportunist has certainly lived up to his name and quite literally looks better than ever.

Here's hoping he can get the job done against Roman Reigns on April 10 -- there isn't a wrestler alive who deserves to hoist the WWE Championship belt more than the Rated-R Superstar.

News Now - Sport News