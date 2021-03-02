When it comes to football in England, the Premier League is the be all and end all.

Since its inception in the early 90's, England's top flight has grown from strength to strength and is now watched by hundreds of millions of people around the globe.

Some of the finest footballing the talent the world has ever seen has graced English shores in the hopes of winning one of the most difficult leagues in the game.

The annuls of Premier League history are littered with a glut of world class names simply too long to list. From the likes of Thierry Henry to Alan Shearer, Tony Adams to Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo to Mohamed Salah - the list goes on and on.

Only the best of the best have managed to get their hands on that famous trophy that has so cruelly eluded so many.

There are, however, a select group of players that have, by hook by crook, managed to earn themselves a Premier League winners medal.

Whenever watching a trophy ceremony, there is always that one random player seen enjoying the raucous celebrations that leaves us wondering how on earth they've managed to be a part of it.

Well, now is the time to test your knowledge on those lesser-knows with our quiz of random Premier League winners.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Who is this Premier League winner? Paulo Ferreira Robert Huth Damien Duff Mateja Kežman

