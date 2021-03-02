The landscape of WrestleMania 37 shifted again on Monday Night RAW.

In the main event, Bobby Lashley beat The Miz in just three minutes to capture the WWE Title, beginning his first-ever world championship reign.

Barring a massive swerve, it will be 'The All Mighty' who holds the belt heading into next month's 'Showcase of the Immortals' - meaning he'll definitely have a match on the card.

But who else is expected to feature at WrestleMania 37? Don't forget, the PPV will run over two nights in April, meaning there's plenty of space for WWE Superstars.

We may still be six weeks away from 'Mania, but the card is certainly shaping up nicely.

A number of matches have already been confirmed by WWE, while other bouts are rumoured to already be locked in.

Following this week's RAW, reports suggest that as many as seven matches have now been set for WrestleMania 37.

According to WrestlingNews.co, based on current storylines, those are:

WWE Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns (C) vs Edge

WWE Championship:

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Drew McIntyre WWE RAW Women's Championship:

Asuka (C) vs Charlotte Flair

Asuka (C) vs Charlotte Flair WWE SmackDown Women's Championship:

Sasha Banks (C) vs Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks (C) vs Bianca Belair WWE Women's Tag Team Championship:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs Lana and Naomi

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs Lana and Naomi WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Big E (C) vs Apollo Crews

Big E (C) vs Apollo Crews Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Of course, two of these matches have already been confirmed by WWE, with Royal Rumble winners Edge and Bianca Belair choosing their opponents for the big event.

The other five though, have not yet been made official. While none of them are all that surprising, it is a bit strange to see Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Seth Rollins in a triple threat.

Exactly how DB will fit into a storyline that's already been started between the other two will certainly be interesting.

Nothing is official until WWE announce it, of course, but these are the matches that have apparently been locked in for WrestleMania 37.

