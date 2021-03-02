UFC have put together quite the card for this Saturday’s UFC 259 in Las Vegas, with three noteworthy title fights that should prove to be worth the early wake-up in the UK.

The top fight on the main card has Jan Blachowicz looking to defend his light-heavyweight crown against the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who makes the jump in weight class.

Pressure is on for Blachowicz as this will be the Polish fighter’s first title defence, while Adesanya has his sights set on becoming the first fighter in history to hold both the light-heavyweight and middleweight titles at the same time.

In the two other title fights before the main event, Amanda Nunes will look to hold onto her featherweight gold title against Megan Anderson, and Petr Yan will take on Aljamain Sterling, with the Russian fighter aiming to retain his bantamweight title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of UFC 259.

Date and Start Time

UFC 259 will take place on Saturday, March 6 at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas, but fans in the UK will be watching the main event in the early morning of Sunday, March 7.

Blachowicz and Adesanya’s bout is expected to get underway at around 6am UK time.

TV and Live Stream

The event will shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage is set to commence at midnight, and the main show at 3am.

BT Sport subscribers can also stream the fights on BT’s website and app.

Fun fact; EE mobile customers can get a FREE three-month trial of BT Sport and all its content by texting SPORT to 150. You can then cancel at any time.

The preliminaries can also be viewed on UFC’s Fight Pass. For any fans in the United States, all preliminary fights will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Fight Card

Subject to change

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary card

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Main Event Build-Up

As Blachowicz prepares for his first-ever title defence, the Polish superstar is oozing confidence ahead of the bout.

Blachowicz told the media: “I see KO in the second round. Left high kick on his head. This is what I see, yes.

“I’m always the underdog and I always win the fight. It’s really nice. I’m happy. I could be the underdog every time.

“Maybe after this fight when I win this fight – I believe I will win this fight – maybe after this fight people will start believing in me, respect me and that’s it.

“But anyways, I don’t care about this.

“A funny story, after I beat [Luke] Rockhold, I was also an underdog there and one guy after the fight came to me and said ‘thank you my friend, because thanks to you I’m a rich man right now’ and I said what happened?

"He said thanks to me he won $50,000. So it’s nice to hear something like that after that.

“Maybe right after this fight, someone will win big money also.”

