Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is a transfer target for West Ham this summer, according to the Daily Star.

It is claimed that West Ham are also interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Championship top scorer Ivan Toney. However, Abraham is believed to be their preferred option.

The 23-year-old has netted 12 goals in all competitions this season. However, he is yet to fully establish himself as Chelsea's first-choice striker under Thomas Tuchel.

The 6 foot 3 centre-forward has been substituted twice at half-time by the German coach, and was left out of the squad completely for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

This has led to speculation that his time at Stamford Bridge could be drawing to a close. It's believed that the striker's relationship with a current West Ham regular could help get a potential deal over the line.

Hammers.News quote ExWHUemployee as saying on his latest podcast: “His friendship with captain Declan Rice is thought to be something else that could be a factor in any deal having known each other from their Chelsea youth team days."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Abraham, Nketiah and Toney are all intriguing options for West Ham as they look to provide some support for Michail Antonio up front.

The Chelsea striker scored 15 league goals in 2019/20 and has backed that up with a further six this season. Despite battling with the likes of Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud for a starting berth, Abraham has made his mark in his last two top-flight campaigns.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has made just two league appearances since Christmas and seems to have fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal. He only has four Premier League goals to his name in 35 appearances, and still has plenty to prove at the highest level.

Ivan Toney has lit up the Championship this season, scoring 25 goals, but playing in the Premier League is a different proposition altogether.

Abraham appears to be the most established right now, and could be trusted to score the goals that will keep West Ham in European contention next season.

