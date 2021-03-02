Leeds United manager news: Reported target would cost huge money

While it's hard to imagine anyone involved at Leeds United would want Marcelo Bielsa to leave, the club have reportedly planned for the Argentine's potential exit.

Out of contract at the end of the season as things stand, there hasn't been any suggestion 'El Loco' will up sticks and leave Elland Road but, frankly, it would be very poor planning not to at least plan for any change in that situation.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Sport Witness), after previous comments from journalist Bruno Andrade, those behind the scenes in West Yorkshire would be keen on a move for Sporting Lisbon's boss should Bielsa depart.

They have a theory that Leeds, along with Leicester City, would make a move for Ruben Amorim and that two Premier League clubs have already got in touch.

The former Portuguese international has enjoyed a rapid rise through the managerial ranks after retiring as a player in 2016. Starting out with third division side Casa Pia AC, he impressed enough to be handed the Braga job before moving to the capital and taking over Sporting in 2020.

During his first season in charge, Amorim has the Lisbon side sitting nine points clear at the top of the league.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Upon moving to the Portuguese capital, Amorim signed a deal with a reported €20m buyout clause.

With that in mind, it does seem unlikely Leeds would be able to get him even if Bielsa does leave. As willing as the owners have been to spend money of late, paying that sort of figure for a manager is almost unprecedented even amongst the richest sides in the world.

While he is certainly building quite the reputation for himself - earning praise for trusting youth players in an exciting 3-4-3 system - that kind of figure surely makes it difficult for anyone not backed by an oligarch or a state nigh on impossible to sign him.

