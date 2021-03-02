Queens Park Rangers news: Defender set to make significant step towards long-awaited debut

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Birmingham City when they face Barnsley tomorrow at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

In what has been a relatively underwhelming 2020/21 campaign to date, the Hoops have only managed to illustrate fleeting signs of promise under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

Barring a serious upturn in form that would see them edge closer to the play-off places, QPR are currently set to prolong their stay in the Championship for another season.

Considering that his side have only managed to keep nine clean-sheets in 31 league games, Warburton will be hoping that January signing Jordy de Wijs can add a bit of steel to the Hoops' defence when he is fully fit.

Brought in on a short-term loan deal from Hull City in January, the centre-back has yet to feature for his new club due to a calf injury.

However, after featuring for the club's Under-23 side against Ipswich Town last week, de Wijs is now set to play against Watford's development side today and could make his first-team debut against Bristol City at the weekend.

Speaking to West London Sport about the Dutchman, Warburton said: "Jordy will play in the Under-23's game and then be fit to be in the squad, I hope.

"Touch wood he comes through the game and is available for selection on Saturday."

1 of 20 Who is this Premier League winner? Paulo Ferreira Robert Huth Damien Duff Mateja Kežman

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having yet to feature for QPR since his temporary switch from Hull earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see how de Wijs fares when he eventually makes his debut.

No stranger to Championship football, the 26-year-old has featured on 67 occasions at this particular level and thus will know exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

However, with there being no guarantee that he will be able to recapture the form that allowed him to become a regular for Hull in recent years, de Wijs' future is currently unclear.

Whilst QPR do have an option to sign the defender on a permanent deal this summer, Warburton may find it beneficial to look elsewhere this summer if de Wijs fails to impress.

Furthermore, when you consider that the defender has struggled with injuries this season, it may turn out to be too big of a risk to offer him a long-term deal due to his recent fitness issues.

News Now - Sport News